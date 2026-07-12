CPM central committee meet begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day CPM central committee meeting to assess the party’s poor performance in the recent assembly election began in Delhi on Saturday. The central committee will discuss and ratify the rectification document finalised by the Politburo.
In view of the humiliating defeat in the election, the party has decided to hold extended state committee meetings in Kerala and West Bengal.
The rectification document, being brought out after more than a decade, is expected to propose the way forward for the party.
Though there are demands from within the party that the current state leadership should change, chances are less for any such move.
The party may opt to bring in certain changes in the state committee after the extended state committee meet. Notably senior leader E P Jayarajan, who recently expressed a dissenting voice in the Vizhinjam issue, has been absent from the central committee meeting.
Meanwhile, the leadership is unhappy with reports over differences among leaders in the Vizhinjam issue.
While Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan have been attacking the government over the proposed Adani - MSC share transfer, a section of leaders led by E P Jayarajan are of the view that there’s no reason to rake up a controversy over the same.
Extended state committee meetings
In view of the humiliating defeat in the election, the party has decided to hold extended state committee meetings in Kerala and West Bengal.