Kerala Gold fraud-linked double suicide case handed over to crime branch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation into the alleged gold fraud that preceded the suicide of two women employees of a private finance firm in Vizhinjam has been transferred to the district crime branch (DCRB). The commissioner issued the order on Saturday, bringing the Vizhinjam police’s investigation to an end. All case records will be handed over to the crime branch, which is expected to take over the probe from Sunday.

The transfer comes even as the Vizhinjam police had moved the court seeking custody of the prime accused, Sindhu Kumari, for further interrogation in connection with the case involving the disappearance of 70 sovereigns of pledged gold. The investigation will now be led by the assistant commissioner of the DCRB.

The case relates to the death of Anju, 28, a resident of Venniyoor, and Aishwarya, 32, a resident of Venganoor, both employees of the private financial institution. The two allegedly died by consuming poison following the disappearance of 70 sovereigns of gold entrusted to the institution.

Meanwhile, fresh cases have also been registered against Sindhu Kumari at Malayinkeezhu and Poojappura police stations. With the registration of new cases, the total number of FIRs against the accused across various police stations in the district has risen to 19.