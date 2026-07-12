Kerala Health dept unveils reform measures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rolling out a host of policy initiatives, including establishing an Institute of Genetics and Rehabilitation, filling all health department vacancies through the PSC, strengthening medical education and rural healthcare, and pursuing an AIIMS for the state, Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday announced the department’s future plans while releasing the department’s 50-day progress report at the Government Medical College auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The minister said the government has initiated steps to establish an Institute of Genetics and Rehabilitation and has identified 10 locations for setting up an AIIMS, for which approval has been sought directly from the Union health minister.

Haripad is being prepared to house a Super Speciality Postgraduate Institute, while the government has also decided to revive the Parippally Government Medical College through the recommendations of an expert committee.

Muraleedharan announced that all vacancies in the health department would be reported and filled through the PSC and said department heads had been instructed to ensure timely reporting of vacancies. A total of 186 new posts have been created under the Aardram Mission, while 415 doctors have been appointed to strengthen healthcare services.