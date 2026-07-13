Jawa classics turn the clock back at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister C P John flagged off a bike ride organised as part of the 24th International Jawa Day celebrations at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Organised by the city’s Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycling Club ‘Smoking Barrels’, the event saw over 100 bikes, ranging from 1960 model Jawas to 80s classics and the latest generation Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles, lined up at the venue. Addressing the gathering, the minister shared his interest in riding bikes, which he maintains to date.

Observed globally on the second Sunday of July, the Jawa Day was first organised in the state by Smoking Barrels.

The celebrations concluded with the message ‘Let bikes and travel be the addiction of the youth, not drugs and narcotics’.

A musical tribute was also held in memory of the late singer S Janaki Amma.