Kerala govt committed to protecting KSRTC, says Transport Minister C P John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister C P John has said that the UDF government will protect KSRTC and restore it to the glory of the Oommen Chandy era. He was speaking at a reception organised by the Kerala State Transport Drivers Union, which is affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reiterating that the KSRTC would be kept at the centre stage of public life and politics, the minister announced that steps would be taken to procure new buses in line with the government’s policy. He noted that the introduction of the Priyadarshini bus service had elevated the standards of the KSRTC, adding that credit for this initiative belonged to Rahul Gandhi.

To fund new fleet acquisitions, the government will initiate steps to utilise MLA funds and local self-government plan funds, he said. The minister also outlined plans to boost non-ticket revenue by leveraging advertisements and strengthening the cargo system.

He also promised to hike incentives for drivers who achieve higher fuel efficiency.