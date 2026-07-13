Kerala Yuva Morcha backs protesting PSC rank holders, seeks immediate appointments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urging immediate intervention from the government’s side for letting posts remain vacant and withholding appointment orders for the past year, Yuva Morcha has expressed solidarity with candidates in the PSC’s rank list for lower primary school teachers, who are protesting in front of the secretariat.

Yuva Morcha state general secretary Gokul Gopinath, Thiruvananthapuram city district president K Vishnu, district general secretary Nemom Sreejith and district vice-president Peter Solomon have visited the protesting job aspirants.

Alleging that the government is turning a blind eye to the tears of candidates who are on a hunger strike for the jobs they deserve, Gokul said the Yuva Morcha will move ahead with strong public protests against the government on the issue.

“It is highly condemnable that the government is forcing candidates, who secured a place on the rank list after years of hard work, onto the streets to protest,” Yuva Morcha said in a statement on Sunday.