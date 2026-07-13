MF Thomas at 80: Kerala film fraternity honours a life devoted to cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cinema lovers from across the state gathered at Hasan Marakkar Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening to celebrate the 80th birthday celebrations of film critic and film society organiser M F Thomas, whose association with Kerala’s film culture spans over five decades.

The event — titled Snehasangamam — brought together people who have worked with Thomas through different phases of his life in cinema and cultural activism. The gathering served as an occasion to look back at his contributions to the film society movement and his role in promoting film appreciation in Kerala. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and actor Indrans were among those present.

Many who spoke at the event remembered Thomas as a person who believed that cinema should be viewed with understanding and discussion rather than as mere entertainment. Through film screenings, study circles, publications and interactions with audiences, he encouraged generations of film enthusiasts to engage seriously with cinema.

His contribution also extended to publishing. Several Malayalam books on cinema brought out by the Kerala Bhasha Institute were published during his tenure and with his support. Participants noted that these publications helped make film studies and film appreciation more accessible to Malayalam readers.

Speakers said the growth of film societies and film festivals in different parts of the state was supported by the efforts of individuals like him who worked consistently behind the scenes. Participants also acknowledged his continuing association with the Banner Film Society in Thiruvananthapuram, where he has remained an advisor and active organiser for more than two decades.