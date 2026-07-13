Only one INTUC union allowed per institution, says national secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that the rule of having only one INTUC trade union in an institution will be made mandatory, INTUC national secretary and Thiruvananthapuram district president V R Prathapan said that efforts will be made to involve the party and INTUC leadership against leaders who violate this rule in certain places.

He was inaugurating the 23rd Annual Conference of the Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) Employees Congress (INTUC) here.

Pointing out that Horticorp can effectively intervene to control the prices of essential commodities and check the influx of vegetables from other states, the conference also urged the government to formulate schemes for the modernisation of the corporation, expansion of its units, and the preservation of products without spoilage.

Kovalam MLA M Vincent was re-elected as the president of the organisation.