Urban poor under highest disease burden in Thiruvananthapuram: GIFT Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Respiratory infections, hypertension and vector-borne diseases are most prevalent among the urban poor in environmentally degraded localities of Thiruvananthapuram, a study conducted by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) said.

The ‘Morbidity Patterns and Environmental Determinants among the Urban Poor in Thiruvananthapuram’ study, by Merlin Premala and Krishnakumari K, surveyed 716 households including 3,341 people in five urban colonies — Barton Hill, Chirakulam, Kanjirampara Harijan Colony, Rajajinagar and Karimadam. It found that 18.2% of residents suffered from respiratory infections, followed by hypertension (14.6%), vector-borne diseases (12.7%), gastrointestinal illnesses (10.4%), musculoskeletal disorders (9.8%), diabetes (8.3%), skin diseases (7.9%) and mental health conditions (3.1%).

Researchers found that environmental factors played a decisive role in determining health. Overcrowding affected 62% of households, while access to sanitation and waste management remained poor across these colonies. Piped water coverage ranged between 76% and 92%, but the proportion of households receiving water daily dropped to 65-88%.

Only 36-54% of households had toilets inside their homes, while 63-85% lived alongside open drains. Garbage collection by urban local bodies reached just 11-21% of households, resulting in waste accumulation in neighbourhoods.