KU syndicate decides to survey, demarcate varsity-owned land

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reported instances of unauthorised encroachments, the Syndicate of the Kerala University, which met on Monday, decided to survey and demarcate all land owned by the varsity. The decision comes amid the controversy over assignment of university land to CPM’s former state headquarters, AKG Centre.

In January, the Kerala High Court had issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation challenging the alleged assignment of 15 cents of land to AKG Centre. The petition before the HC had alleged that the government order purportedly effecting the land assignment was untraceable in official records.