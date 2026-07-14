KU syndicate decides to survey, demarcate varsity-owned land

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reported instances of unauthorised encroachments, the Syndicate of the Kerala University, which met on Monday, decided to survey and demarcate all land owned by the varsity. The decision comes amid the controversy over assignment of university land to CPM’s former state headquarters, AKG Centre.
In January, the Kerala High Court had issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation challenging the alleged assignment of 15 cents of land to AKG Centre. The petition before the HC had alleged that the government order purportedly effecting the land assignment was untraceable in official records.
Hence, the Syndicate decision would facilitate the survey and demarcation of all land belonging to the varsity, including its campuses at Palayam and Kariavattom, and verification of all land-related records to establish their authenticity. The Syndicate also decided to frame regulations, in accordance with UGC norms, for granting Emeritus Professorships to retired university professors.
It was further decided to report vacant driver posts to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for recruitment. In addition, to ensure timely completion of the Rs 100-crore PM-USHA project, the governing body related to the centrally sponsored scheme will meet on Tuesday. If required, the university will directly take over and complete stalled construction work under the project.