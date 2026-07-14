LSGD steps in as Thiruvananthapuram corporation, waste collection firm lock horns

The official said that CKCL had earlier failed to deploy vehicles on time, resulting in 3-5 day delays in lifting waste from some MCFs. “After the issue was taken up with the authorities, they have been providing vehicles more efficiently. Green Worms also had occasional lapses, but those delays never exceeded more than a day or two,” the official said. According to officials, the civic body requires at least six to seven vehicle trips daily.

The CKCL has been handling corporation’s non-biodegradable waste management since 2022 and has processed 6,457 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste during the 2025-26 financial year. A CKCL official emphasised that the company regularly removes segregated waste from MCFs across the corporation through requests generated by health inspectors using an online application.

According to CKCL, it collects an average of 20 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste every day from MCFs, besides transporting around six tonnes of waste daily from bulk waste generators (BWGs) such as hotels, hospitals and resorts. “Once the material reaches the MCFs and the information is updated on the app, we remove it. There has been no delay from our side. We remove around 400 tonnes of material every month from Thiruvananthapuram,” a senior CKCL official said.

The official alleged that the delays stem from communication failures within the corporation rather than operational shortcomings on CKCL’s part. “For waste to be lifted, the concerned health inspector has to intimate us through the system. In several instances that information does not reach us on time and later the company is blamed for the delay. We have records showing when requests were received and when the material was removed,” the official added.