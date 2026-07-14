Road work damages gas pipeline in Kumarapuram, leading to leakage; situation under control

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A gas pipeline of Gail Gas Limited’s Think Gas was damaged during road construction work at Poonthi Road in Kumarapuram on Tuesday, causing a gas leak.

The incident was reported to the Fire and Rescue Services at around 12.50 pm after a JCB excavator that was engaged in roadside excavation work accidentally ruptured the underground pipeline.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and the emergency response team of Think Gas rushed to the spot.

“The isolation valve supplying gas to the affected section was quickly shut, bringing the leak under control,” said Sooraj, District Fire Officer.

A Fire and Rescue Services officer from the Chackai station said the leaked gas dispersed into the atmosphere and did not pose the kind of risk associated with LPG. A unit of the Fire and Rescue Services remains stationed at the site as a precaution while repair work continues.

"Unlike LPG, natural gas is lighter than air and dissipates quickly into the atmosphere. Once the isolation valve was closed, the situation was under control. A team is on standby for any further action," said the officer.

The damaged pipeline is part of the city gas distribution network that supplies piped natural gas and CNG to households and commercial establishments in the city.

Officials said the damaged section would be replaced before the gas supply is restored and road construction resumes. Traffic was affected in the area during the emergency response and repair operations.