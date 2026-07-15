BJP looks to save Thiruvananthapuram corp councillor Sugathan as attendance rule sparks slugfest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legal battle over BJP councillor R Sugathan has shifted from the validity of his oath to the question of whether he can retain his membership of the corporation council while remaining in preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Sugathan, who took a fresh oath from the Viyyur Central Jail on Tuesday in compliance with a High Court order, is expected to remain in custody until December unless the detention order is set aside by the courts.

His continued incarceration has brought the spotlight on the attendance provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994.

Under section 91(k) of the Act, a councillor is liable to be disqualified if they remain absent from meetings of the municipality or a standing committee for three consecutive months without obtaining leave from the council.

The BJP is exploring legal options to ensure Sugathan continues as a councillor while simultaneously challenging his detention.

According to the BJP, efforts are already under way to secure his release before attendance becomes an issue.

“There will be situations where Sugathan will have to participate in council meetings. We will take all necessary legal steps through the courts to ensure that he is able to attend those meetings,” said BJP city district president Karamana Jayan.

“To secure Sugathan’s release, we are approaching the High Court, and if necessary, higher courts. We are fighting to get the KAAPA detention order lifted. There will never be a situation where Sugathan is disqualified. The BJP is confident of that,” he said.