Two-year-old cancer patient in Kerala needs Rs 70 lakh for treatment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two-year-old Adharv S, son of Shiju J and Salini J of Mulloor near Vizhinjam, is battling cancer and has been undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, for the past six months.

Doctors have advised bone marrow transplantation, radiation therapy and immunotherapy as part of his treatment. The family requires around Rs 70 lakh to meet the medical expenses, including an immediate payment of Rs 4 lakh for the bone marrow transplantation procedure.

Those interested can send donations to the family’s bank account in the name of Salini J.

Account details — Name: Salini J, a/c no. 2607131000091, IFSC: CNRB0002607. Donations can also be made via Google Pay to 9744987623 (Salini J) or 9567861154 (Shiju J).