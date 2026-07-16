Jacobite Syrian Church installs Kuriakose Mor Theophilose as Thiruvananthapuram Metropolitan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a solemn ceremony marked by traditional rituals, prayers and chants, the Jacobite Syrian Church on Wednesday installed Kuriakose Mor Theophilose as the Metropolitan of the newly formed Thiruvananthapuram region of the Church.

Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph of Jacobite Church and Malankara Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos led the installation ceremony held at the St Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Simhasana Cathedral at the Punnen Road here, along with Mylapore Diocesan Bishop Issac Mor Osthatheos, Thrissur Diocesan Bishop Kuriakose Mar Cleemis and Muvattupuzha region chief Gabriel Mar Gregorios.

Mor Theophilose is also the Resident Metropolitan of the Mulanthuruthy MSOT Seminary and Europe Diocesan Bishop of the Church.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited Mor Theophilose at the cathedral and conveyed his best wishes to the newly installed metropolitan. Calling it his dream to put an end to the long-dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox Churches, Satheesan also said that the government will take all efforts to do the same without anyone losing their dignity.

The event was also attended by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, deputy speaker Shanimol Osman, ministers C P John, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, Mons Joseph, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, M Liju, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M, Bindhu Krishna, T Siddique, P K Basheer, A P Anilkumar, N Samsudheen and V E Abdul Gafoor, CPI state secretary Binoy, MP Benny, MLAs, Santhigiri Ashram organising secretary Swami Guru Jnana Tapaswi, Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi, Bishops Mar Alexios, Antony Mar Silvanos, NSS vice-president M Sangeeth Kumar, and ADGP P Vijayan, among others.