Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan demands probe into financial irregularities at MCH devpt society

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has demanded a comprehensive police investigation into severe financial irregularities within the Hospital Development Society (HDS) of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

In a formal letter addressed to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday, Muraleedharan requested that the case be handed over to an appropriate investigative agency to register criminal cases and prosecute those responsible. The minister’s action follows grave findings detailed in the HDS audit report for the fiscal year 2021, which exposed discrepancies totalling Rs 46 lakh.

The audit report was recently submitted to the government by the Medical College superintendent for executive action. Upon reviewing the document, the minister decided that the report prima facie points to severe financial mismanagement and critical failures in the daily financial operations of the society.

According to the official statement, the audit revealed a pattern of systemic failures, most notably the direct failure to deposit collected revenue into bank accounts.

The report highlights a complete lack of proper account maintenance, a failure to perform mandatory audit checks, and zero clarity regarding outstanding debts, deposits, and default accounts.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Muraleedharan stated that the findings of this audit are serious, necessitating legal steps to uncover the full extent of the mismanagement. He added that a thorough, fact-finding inquiry is essential.