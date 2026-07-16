Operation Sky: Six 'illegal' overseas job agencies shut down in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the city police launching Operation Sky, a special enforcement drive against illegal overseas recruitment agencies operating without mandatory licences, 30 overseas recruitment agencies were inspected, six establishments were shut down and seven criminal cases were registered.

The surprise inspections were carried out following a rise in complaints from job seekers who were cheated after being promised employment abroad through unauthorised recruitment agencies.

Speaking to TNIE, city police commissioner Arul B Krishna said his office alone receives more than 10 complaints every week regarding illegal overseas recruitment agencies.

The drive focused on agencies operating and facilitating overseas placements without a valid licence issued by the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE), which is mandatory for recruiting Indian citizens for overseas employment.

According to police, many of these agencies lure people with attractive job offers abroad, collect large sums of money, and in some cases, retain passports and other original documents without legal authority.

In the first phase of the drive, police registered seven cases and shut down a few illegal recruitment agencies. The commissioner said a few other agencies closed their offices on learning of the police action. He added that those establishments would also be inspected and action would be taken.