Pinarayi writes to Kerala CM Satheesan to ensure ownership of Vizhinjam port

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MetropolitanAs political slugfest continues over the proposed MSC-Adani share transfer, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Chief Minister V D Satheesan alleging that the government’s position in the matter was mysterious. In his letter, Pinarayi termed the CM’s arguments in the matter baseless.

“Instead of responding with facts to serious concerns over share transfer, the chief minister is trying to raise baseless allegations. He should not forget that as per the concessionaire agreement only the maintenance and running of the project lies with the Adani Group, while the ownership of the port rests completely with the state government.

The CM is trying to create a smokescreen saying that the government was not part of the concessionaire company. He should categorically declare that the government would protect the port without allowing it to go to the corporates,” said Pinarayi.

The Leader of Opposition also criticised Satheesan for linking the share transfer with the Vizhinjam conclave held during the previous government’s tenure. “No discussions over the share transfer were held during the LDF government’s time. While this remains the fact, spreading rumours and speculations are unbecoming of a chief minister,” said Pinarayi.

He pointed out that as per the agreement, there are legal impediments for company with similar holdings to invest in Vizhinjam. “The previous Left government had taken some cautious steps to ensure the same.

The chief minister should clarify steps taken to prevent the proposed share transfer that is now being done without the government’s approval. As per the agreement, clearance can be given after both national security and public interest,” said Pinarayi.