Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor seeks underground metro along congested stretches

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) set to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Thiruvananthapuram Metro after completing its technical review, the government is poised to take the final call on the project’s alignment.

Even before the submission of the finalised DPR, MP Shashi Tharoor has urged Chief Minister V D Satheesan to consider underground construction along the city’s most congested stretches and ensure wider public consultation before the alignment receives final approval.

According to KMRL officials, the DPR is currently undergoing a detailed technical evaluation before being submitted to the government. “The technical evaluation of the DPR is under way. A team is reviewing the technical aspects to make the document foolproof before it is submitted to the government,” said a senior KMRL official.

Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted the DPR to KMRL proposing a fully elevated metro corridor for the 31-km project, which received the previous government’s approval in principle.