Aesthetic surgery goes beyond beauty

The world today is obsessed with the word aesthetic. Be it a home, neighbourhood, workplace, restaurant, resort or mall, the term describes something artistically appealing to the senses. Something that catches the eye, a thing of beauty.



In the medical field, however, this is not a novel concept. In fact, we Indians can take pride in the fact that one of the earliest documented nose reconstruction procedures — rhinoplasty — was described by Sushruta in Banaras in the 6th century BCE.



Modern aesthetic plastic surgery, however, began to evolve only in the late 19th century. Though it has been around for well over a century, aesthetic plastic surgery has long been misunderstood.