Aesthetic surgery goes beyond beauty

The world today is obsessed with the word aesthetic. Be it a home, neighbourhood, workplace, restaurant, resort or mall, the term describes something artistically appealing to the senses. Something that catches the eye, a thing of beauty.
In the medical field, however, this is not a novel concept. In fact, we Indians can take pride in the fact that one of the earliest documented nose reconstruction procedures — rhinoplasty — was described by Sushruta in Banaras in the 6th century BCE.
Modern aesthetic plastic surgery, however, began to evolve only in the late 19th century. Though it has been around for well over a century, aesthetic plastic surgery has long been misunderstood.
Cultural attitudes, religious beliefs and financial constraints often made cosmetic surgery seem like something reserved exclusively for the wealthy, celebrities and the elite. Today, that perception has changed dramatically.
From the introduction of breast implants and liposuction in the 1950s and 1970s to the boom in minimally invasive procedures such as botulinum toxin, dermal fillers and laser treatments in the 1990s, aesthetic surgery has steadily become more accessible, affordable and, more importantly, acceptable.
And why shouldn't it be? As mentioned before, everyone today wants what is aesthetic. Why should that not extend to their own bodies?
For years, anyone who cared about their appearance was labelled superficial or narcissistic. Little thought was given to the fact that almost everyone has insecurities, albeit in different forms and to varying degrees.
People underwent surgery quietly and rarely spoke about it. Today, in many parts of the world, patients proudly walk through shopping centres and restaurants wearing post-operative bandages. The stigma has faded.
So, what has driven this remarkable change? The beauty and aesthetics industry has grown tremendously, while the internet has made information and services more accessible than ever before.
Financial independence has empowered both men and women to invest in themselves. Looking good is increasingly seen not as vanity but as self-care, confidence and professionalism.
More importantly, aesthetic plastic surgery offers relief from deep-seated insecurities. It may be an ageing face that constantly looks tired, heavy painful breasts, enlarged male breasts, stubborn fat that refuses to disappear despite disciplined diets and exercise, or hair loss that affects confidence.
For many people, these are not merely cosmetic concerns but issues that influence everyday life.
Many older women, particularly in customer-facing professions, feel compelled to maintain a youthful appearance as younger colleagues enter the workforce. Procedures such as blepharoplasty, facelifts, brow lifts and breast lifts can restore confidence while preserving a natural appearance.
Young boys and men with gynecomastia often endure teasing, avoid swimming or feel embarrassed to remove their shirts. This condition can be safely and artistically corrected by a qualified plastic surgeon, transforming both appearance and self-esteem.
Several women silently suffer neck pain, backache and recurrent skin infections because of excessively heavy breasts. Breast reduction surgery relieves pain, improves mobility and restores confidence.
On the other hand, women distressed by underdeveloped breasts or a naturally flat chest often find reassurance through breast augmentation using implants or fat grafting.
Liposuction and abdominoplasty help contour the body rather than reduce weight. Patients who undergo bariatric surgery are frequently left with loose, hanging skin that affects both comfort and confidence. Removing this excess skin allows them to enjoy the benefits of their weight loss fully.
Many women who have completed childbearing find themselves with weakened abdominal muscles, excess skin, drooping breasts and stubborn fat deposits. Mommy makeovers — which may include liposuction, tummy tucks, breast surgery and body lifts — help restore both function and confidence.
Hair loss, thinning and baldness are concerns caused by genetics, hormones, nutritional deficiencies or stress. Treatments today range from PRP and GFC therapy to hair transplantation, offering hope to many suitable patients.
But with great power comes great responsibility. Patients must understand their needs and choose properly qualified, certified plastic surgeons. Scientific knowledge, surgical skill and strict sterility come at a cost.
Too often, people are distracted by glamorous clinics, social media reels and bargain prices without checking whether their treating doctor is even a qualified plastic surgeon. Every procedure carries risks, but these can be minimised significantly in trained hands.
The outlook towards aesthetic plastic surgery has changed immensely over the years. Wanting to feel good about oneself is not equivalent to being conceited or vain. If it offers happiness and restored confidence, why hold back?
Written by Dr Sharika Chandran, a consultant aesthetic plastic surgeon at SK Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.