IAS reshuffle in Kerala: Sriram Venkitaraman given additional charge of KASE MD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has brought in a major reshuffle of IAS officers. Sriram Venkitaraman, who serves as the Agriculture Director, has been given the additional charge of the MD of Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).

Meanwhile, KASE MD Sufiyan Ahmed has been posted as Urban Affairs Director, with additional charge of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited CEO and Director of Employment and Training.

Minhaj Alam will hold the full additional charge of the Industries (Coir) Department.While Health Department Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph has been given the full additional charge of Ayush Department, Kerala Water Authority MD Inbasekar K has been transferred as the Director of the Cultural Affairs Department.

Other postings