Kerala rolls out PM-RAHAT scheme; up to Rs 1.5 lakh free aid for accident victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has started implementing the PM-RAHAT (Prime Minister-Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) scheme offering emergency medical aid up to Rs 1.5 lakh to accident victims, said Transport Minister C P John.

He informed that a pilot project was implemented at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and one patient received the aid. He said the scheme would be expanded to other hospitals including private hospitals. “We are in discussion with the hospitals.

One catch is that we need a dedicated person in the hospital to collect patient details and help in filing FIR upon hospitalisation. We will be bearing the administrative cost,” said John.

The PM-RAHAT scheme provides cashless medical care for any road accident victim in India, covering the critical “Golden Hour” and up to seven days of post-accident hospitalisation for injuries caused by the use of motor vehicles on any category of road. Under the guidelines, every road accident victim shall be provided with stabilisation treatment for up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases and up to 48 hours in life-threatening cases at designated hospitals, subject to police response.

To facilitate this massive expansion, all hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana that comply with the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority shall be deemed designated hospitals for the purposes of the scheme.