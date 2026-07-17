Minister Roji urges Kerala MPs to oppose VBSA Bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister Roji M John has written to Kerala’s MPs in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, urging them to take a strong stand against the centralising provisions of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, introduced by the Union government in the Lok Sabha.

In his letter, the minister said that the provisions of the Bill undermine the constitutional powers of the states and weaken the autonomy of universities.

He pointed out that education is a subject on the Concurrent List of the Constitution, and that safeguarding the spirit of federalism is essential.

According to the minister, the proposed Bill would place key decisions concerning the higher education sector under the control of the Union government while significantly reducing the role of the states.

Several provisions of the Bill would override state laws, grant the Union government decisive powers over appointments to university administrations and regulatory bodies, and vest the Centre with final authority on policy matters.

The letter also states that the Bill imposes new responsibilities on state universities without ensuring adequate financial support, and that provisions including hefty financial penalties could push universities into serious financial distress.