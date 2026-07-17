PFA approaches LSG department over ‘undisclosed shelters’ for strays in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the city corporation’s stray dog management programme has intensified, with animal welfare organisation People For Animals (PFA) approaching the LSG Department seeking an inquiry into the alleged lack of transparency in the capture and housing of stray dogs.

PFA has announced a protest in front of the corporation office on Friday demanding transparency in the stray dog management programme. The organisation has also decided to approach the High Court.

In a representation submitted to the principal director of LSGD, PFA alleged that dogs are being picked up from public places and transported at night in unmarked outsourced vehicles to undisclosed locations.

The organisation has sought details of the shelters, permission to inspect the facilities and an inquiry into whether the operations comply with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

PFA secretary Latha Indira alleged that the corporation’s actions violate ABC guidelines, which mandate that sterilised and vaccinated community dogs captured from public spaces should be released back to their original locations.

The organisation claimed that despite an ongoing large-scale capture drive, there is no publicly available information about the shelters where the dogs are being kept.

Latha Indira said the organisation approached Mayor V V Rajesh after receiving no response to letters and a Right to Information application seeking details. She accused the mayor of behaving aggressively and refused to answer questions about the whereabouts of stray dogs being relocated by the civic body.