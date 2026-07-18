Kerala govt forms working group for CET shift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid opposition from a section of faculty members of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), the state government has cleared the decks for its transition into a Constituent College of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

A seven-member working group has been constituted to prepare a detailed proposal to transfer personnel, outsights and liabilities. The Principal Secretary (Higher Education) B Ashok or a government nominee of the rank of Additional Secretary will the panel’s convener. The six other members include Kerala State Higher Education Council Vice Chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair, KTU vice chancellor Ciza Thomas or her nominee, Dean (Academic), KTU; Registrar, KTU; Director of Technical Education and the Principal, CET.

“The working group shall identify all prerequisites and frame the drafts for issuing appropriate/comprehensive rules/order as required in the statutory frame work of KTU in a month’s time,” a government order said.