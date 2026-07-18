Kerala police obstructing probe in chit scam: Victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Victims of the Rs 600-crore Nirmal Krishna chit fund scam came out against the police on Friday, accusing the officers of deliberately delaying and manipulating the investigation to protect the accused in the nine-year-old case. They also alleged that BJP leaders intervened to stall a CBI investigation despite the state government’s recommendation.
Speaking to reporters after having their statements recorded before the Crime Branch, members of the Nirmal Krishna Investment Protection Committee alleged that despite fresh orders to attach the accused’s properties, investigating officers and government officials intentionally failed to complete the proceedings.
They said although they had submitted a list of the properties to be attached to the collectorate, the official concerned delayed filing the required documents until the last afternoon of the 60-day deadline, causing the attachment to lapse.
“Though only the prime accused, Nirmal Krishna, obtained a stay from the High Court, there has been no investigation against the other accused and no arrests,” said a committee member. As many as 13,600 investors across Kerala and Tamil Nadu lost money to the tune of Rs 600 crore that they had invested in the chit fund. The fraud came to light in 2017. The victims alleged that large sums of their money were transferred abroad with the help of influential persons and officials.
They warned that if no action is taken in the next three months, they will reveal the names of all political leaders who allegedly helped the accused. The committee also warned of protests if justice continues to be delayed to them.
‘BJP suppressed evidence’
Accusing BJP leaders of intervening in the case, the victims alleged that the Union government refused to transfer the case to the CBI despite the state government’s recommendation.
“Complaints and evidence gathered by the victims were suppressed by the BJP state leadership,” said S M Nair, president of the Nirmal Krishna Investment Protection Committee. He said a file containing evidence was handed over to then Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who reportedly assured the victims that he would help secure a CBI probe.
The file was later submitted to BJP state general secretary S Suresh to be forwarded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the file remained at Mararji Bhavan, the BJP’s Kerala headquarters, for nearly a month without any action, he said.