Kerala police obstructing probe in chit scam: Victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Victims of the Rs 600-crore Nirmal Krishna chit fund scam came out against the police on Friday, accusing the officers of deliberately delaying and manipulating the investigation to protect the accused in the nine-year-old case. They also alleged that BJP leaders intervened to stall a CBI investigation despite the state government’s recommendation.

Speaking to reporters after having their statements recorded before the Crime Branch, members of the Nirmal Krishna Investment Protection Committee alleged that despite fresh orders to attach the accused’s properties, investigating officers and government officials intentionally failed to complete the proceedings.

They said although they had submitted a list of the properties to be attached to the collectorate, the official concerned delayed filing the required documents until the last afternoon of the 60-day deadline, causing the attachment to lapse.

“Though only the prime accused, Nirmal Krishna, obtained a stay from the High Court, there has been no investigation against the other accused and no arrests,” said a committee member. As many as 13,600 investors across Kerala and Tamil Nadu lost money to the tune of Rs 600 crore that they had invested in the chit fund. The fraud came to light in 2017. The victims alleged that large sums of their money were transferred abroad with the help of influential persons and officials.