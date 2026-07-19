Justice Devan Ramachandran inspects Peroorkada mental health centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid continuing neglect and concern over infrastructure gap at the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada, Justice Devan Ramachandran on Saturday carried out an on-site inspection of the hospital, reviewing the ground realities at the country’s oldest psychiatric facility.

Amicus Curiae Ramkumar Nambiar, who accompanied the justice, told TNIE that the inspection was conducted based on the report already submitted before the High Court. “There is still a lot that needs to be done there. A fresh report would be filed before the court on Monday.

The case is scheduled to come up before the High Court on Tuesday,” he said. The mental health centre has remained under judicial scrutiny over delays in infrastructure development, human rights violation, patient care standards and the implementation of its long-pending redevelopment plan. An official said the judges inspected various wards and facilities.