Kerala's oldest psychiatric hospital struggles with neglect, infrastructure woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Staff shortage, crumbling infrastructure, chronic overcrowding and alleged violations of patient rights continue to plague the Mental Health Centre (MHC) at Peroorkada, one of the country’s oldest psychiatric institutions, despite repeated interventions from the Human Rights’ Commission and High Court.

Established in 1870, the state-run institution – now 156-years-old – that caters to patients from across Kerala and neighbouring states continues to face neglect leaving the patients in a difficult situation. It’s been eight years since a master plan was formed to give a much-needed facelift for the institution.

Conceived in 2019 with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore, the project has seen little progress. After the government removed KITCO as the implementing agency in 2023 and entrusted HITES (HLL Infra Tech Services) with the project, the proposed redevelopment has remained largely on paper.

An official of the MHC said that the previous government has granted a financial sanction of Rs 87 crore for the project. The implementation now depends on policy decisions of the new government,” the official added.

The prolonged delay in the implementation of the masterplan has come under renewed scrutiny following the High Court’s inspection of the hospital on Friday, during which judges, accompanied by senior government officials, reviewed the living conditions and functioning of the institution.