14th IISER convocation: Over 400 students awarded degrees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 401 students of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-Thiruvananthapuram (IISER-TVM) were awarded degrees at the institute’s 14th convocation held here on Sunday.

The degrees awarded include 210 BS-MS, 78 MSc, 58 PhD, 28 MS (Research), 21 Integrated PhD and 6 BSc. IISER-Thiruvananthapuram director S Murty Srinivasula conferred the degrees on the students.

Abhay Karandikar, NITI Aayog member and former secretary with the department of science and technology, Government of India, was the chief guest while Vijayalaxmi Deshmane, chairperson of the board of governors, presided over the ceremony.

They presented medals and certificates to students in recognition of their outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements. Ananthakrishna P received both the Institute Gold Medal for All-Round Excellence and the Director’s Gold Medal for Academic Excellence.

The Institute Cultural Award was presented to Paarth Manoj for outstanding accomplishments in extracurricular activities. In his report, Srinivasula highlighted the institute’s remarkable progress in research, innovation, and academic excellence. He noted that IISER-Thiruvananthapuram secured 51 externally funded research projects worth nearly Rs 29 crore during the past year.