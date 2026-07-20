Drunk CI suspended after creating ruckus in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police officer who allegedly created a ruckus at Nedumangad police station on Friday, under the influence of alcohol, was suspended from service on Sunday. The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) SP, has been directed to complete a departmental enquiry and submit the proceedings report within two months.
The accused is circle inspector M Yahia with the Modus Operandi Information System (MOIS) wing of the SCRB. The suspension follows reports submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Range deputy IG and the Thiruvananthapuram Rural district police chief.
The incident took place on Friday when two men had been taken into preventive custody after police allegedly foiled a plan to carry out fresh attacks in Panavoor-Chullimanur, an area that has witnessed a series of violent incidents and where five criminal cases are under investigation.
According to the suspension order, Yahia entered the station around 1.05 pm without the permission of the officers on duty and allegedly attempted to release the detainees from police custody. When the SI and other officers intervened, he allegedly obstructed them from carrying out their official duties.
Police suspected that Yahia was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him at around 1.30 pm. He was taken to the Nedumangad District Hospital, where he underwent a test and a blood sample was collected before he was brought back to the station. The suspension order states that he threatened police personnel after returning to the station.
Who and why?
The accused is circle inspector M Yahia with the Modus Operandi Information System (MOIS) wing of the SCRB. The suspension follows reports submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Range deputy IG and the Thiruvananthapuram Rural district police chief