Drunk CI suspended after creating ruckus in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police officer who allegedly created a ruckus at Nedumangad police station on Friday, under the influence of alcohol, was suspended from service on Sunday. The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) SP, has been directed to complete a departmental enquiry and submit the proceedings report within two months.

The accused is circle inspector M Yahia with the Modus Operandi Information System (MOIS) wing of the SCRB. The suspension follows reports submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Range deputy IG and the Thiruvananthapuram Rural district police chief.

The incident took place on Friday when two men had been taken into preventive custody after police allegedly foiled a plan to carry out fresh attacks in Panavoor-Chullimanur, an area that has witnessed a series of violent incidents and where five criminal cases are under investigation.