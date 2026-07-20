Telangana-based businessman alleges Rs 5 crore honey trap; four booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Telangana-based businessman has alleged that he was honey-trapped and extorted nearly Rs 5 crore by a woman and her three associates over the past two years. Police have registered a case against Neyyattinkara native Roshini and three others on charges including extortion, criminal intimidation and attempted extortion. Roshini was arrested, produced before the court and released on bail.

According to the complaint, the businessman, the director of a German coaching institute, was in a consensual physical relationship with Roshini. After she gave birth to a boy on June 22, 2023, she allegedly threatened to tell his wife and relatives that the child was fathered by him unless he met her demands.

Police said Roshini allegedly coerced the complainant into transferring 50% of the annual profits of his company in her name. It is claimed that she allegedly took Rs 1.8 crore from him in multiple instalments.

The complainant further alleged that he was forced to spend Rs 1.2 crore to purchase a flat at Tripunithura in Roshini’s name. In June 2024, he was allegedly made to spend another Rs 1.3 crore to buy and register 20 cents in Malayinkeezhu village in Thiruvananthapuram in her name.

The businessman claimed that the woman also allegedly compelled him to purchase around 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery from various stores in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.