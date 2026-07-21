Kerala CM launches new edition of his book 'Adam Nee Evide Aakunnu'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I’m not a writer. Even this book ‘Adam Nee Evide Aakunnu’ is a collection of my speeches, which was later edited. In fact, I’m jealous of people like Zacharia who write well,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, throwing a glance at writer Zacharia sitting beside him.

The chief minister was responding to questions from a DC Books official at the launch of the new edition of his book, which he terms his ‘gospel sermons’, at Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Inaugurating the DC Books store there, Satheesan also signed 50 copies of his books for the readers who gathered there. Glancing through the books, he also shared his reading experiences with Zacharia and the others.

While he was signing the copies, a foreigner dropped in to greet the chief minister. “I have travelled to different parts of the world, and I must say that Kerala is the best state,” said California native Jeremiah, who had been in the state for the past few years.

Thanking him, Satheesan told the US national that the English version of his book will be released next month.

DC Books managing partner Ravi Deecee told TNIE that the chief minister’s book has now emerged as a national bestseller.

“The book has been continuously topping the charts at the national level. The book has sold over 20,000 copies in two months,” he said.

The event was also attended by Sidharth Deecee, Govind Deecee, and general manager (sales) Rajmohan K R, among others.