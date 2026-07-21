Man dies after petrol attack during drunken brawl in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who suffered severe burns after a petrol attack during a drunken brawl at a bar in Vembayam on Sunday night died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Navas, a native of Venjarammoodu. Another injured man, Aneesh, who police say set the group on fire, remains on ventilator support with critical burn injuries. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at Vembayam Resort Bar on Sunday, where Aneesh and four others - Navas, Arun, Noufal and Riyas - were drinking together. According to the police, an argument broke out among the group during which Navas allegedly slapped Aneesh.

Enraged, Aneesh allegedly left the bar, bought petrol, returned with it in a plastic can and poured it over the group and set them on fire. The police said CCTV footage shows him falling to the ground three times while carrying the petrol can, causing petrol to spill on his own body.

As flames spread, several people inside the air-conditioned bar ran out in panic. Around 30 people were inside the bar at the time of the incident. Aneesh also suffered serious burns in the fire. All five of them were taken to the hospital after the incident, where Navas succumbed to his burns.

The police said there are two petrol pumps near Vembayam and are investigating where Aneesh got the fuel. CCTV footage capturing his movements before the attack is also being examined.