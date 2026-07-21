Vizhinjam port gears up for full operations, but new harbour nowhere on horizon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Vizhinjam International Seaport prepares to commence full-fledged export-import operations from August 18, thousands of fishermen continue to wait for the Rs 146-crore fishing harbour promised as part of the port project.

With large stretches of the shoreline already taken over for port infrastructure, the delay has left the fishing community struggling with shrinking operational space and mounting livelihood losses.

According to the fishing community, a new fishing harbour was one of the key promises made even before the launch of the port development work.

The proposed fishing harbour was envisaged as a mitigation measure for the loss of shoreline and traditional fishing space following the port’s construction. However, despite the port rapidly expanding towards its second phase, work on the harbour is yet to begin.

According to fisherman John Isaac, around 1,000 fishing boats currently operate from Vizhinjam, supporting 5,000 to 6,000 fishermen directly and over 10,000 people who depend on allied activities for livelihood.

“There is simply no space left. Boats from Vizhinjam, other districts, and even Tamil Nadu use the harbour. Thousands of boats come here but there isn’t enough room either on land or even at sea to anchor. Boats frequently collide, causing heavy losses,” John said.