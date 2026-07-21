Vizhinjam port gears up for full operations, but new harbour nowhere on horizon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Vizhinjam International Seaport prepares to commence full-fledged export-import operations from August 18, thousands of fishermen continue to wait for the Rs 146-crore fishing harbour promised as part of the port project.
With large stretches of the shoreline already taken over for port infrastructure, the delay has left the fishing community struggling with shrinking operational space and mounting livelihood losses.
According to the fishing community, a new fishing harbour was one of the key promises made even before the launch of the port development work.
The proposed fishing harbour was envisaged as a mitigation measure for the loss of shoreline and traditional fishing space following the port’s construction. However, despite the port rapidly expanding towards its second phase, work on the harbour is yet to begin.
According to fisherman John Isaac, around 1,000 fishing boats currently operate from Vizhinjam, supporting 5,000 to 6,000 fishermen directly and over 10,000 people who depend on allied activities for livelihood.
“There is simply no space left. Boats from Vizhinjam, other districts, and even Tamil Nadu use the harbour. Thousands of boats come here but there isn’t enough room either on land or even at sea to anchor. Boats frequently collide, causing heavy losses,” John said.
He said the government had assured fishermen that a new fishing harbour, an extended breakwater and other protective infrastructure would be developed alongside the port project.
“People fear that once the port’s second phase is completed, the promises made to fishermen will be forgotten. If these commitments continue to be ignored, we have no choice but to launch a protest,” he added.
Another fisherman Vincent Elias said the fishing community has been waiting for the promised harbour from even before the concessionaire agreement for the international seaport was signed.
“The number of fishing vessels has increased while we have lost much of our shoreline. Traditional fishing craft need an open shoreline for landing but that space has disappeared,” he said.
He said the absence of a protected harbour makes operations even more dangerous during monsoon.
“Boats tied together are often damaged during rough weather. Engines also suffer damage because there are no proper berthing facilities. The financial burden on fishermen has become unbearable.
The fishermen spend between Rs 3,000 and Rs 12,000 a day on fuel and operational expenses, depending on the fishing trip. The government had promised us a safe harbour and secure berthing facilities. Those assurances remain only on paper,” Vincent added.
The fishing community has also raised concerns over the proposed railway tunnel and other supporting infrastructure linked to the port, arguing that additional coastal land acquisition could further reduce the already limited operational space available to traditional fishermen.
Kovalam MLA M Vincent said the fishing harbour was not merely a political promise but a condition attached to the environmental clearance granted for the port project.
“The government was supposed to construct the fishing harbour, but nothing has happened for nearly a decade. While the port developer is fast-tracking the work required for port operations, government commitments such as the fishing harbour, rail connectivity, road connectivity, and the seafood park have seen little progress,” the MLA said.
He said the UDF government has begun reviewing the pending projects proposed for those affected by the port development.