All four accused surrender in Kilimanoor abduction case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All four accused, including the prime accused, have surrendered in connection with the abduction and assault of a father and son in Kilimanoor over a rejected marriage proposal.

Prime accused Sudheesh surrendered before the Chithara police on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the three other accused Aromal, Lal Krishna and Arun surrendered at the same police station in the morning.

After the incident, the accused hid near Kummil rock in Kollam. Sudheesh was recognised by the owner of a local eatery when he went there for food on Monday. Police said he had also travelled to Palani after the crime and shaved his head to avoid being identified.

The accused left behind a motorcycle, mobile phone and Aadhaar card while fleeing, police said.

A special investigation team led by the Kilimanoor circle inspector and sub inspector investigated the case.

Police said Sudheesh had proposed to the daughter of Anil Kumar. The proposal was rejected by the woman and her family. Holding a grudge over the rejection, Sudheesh allegedly conspired with the three others to abduct Anil Kumar and his son, Achu, and assault them in an attempt to force the family to agree to the marriage.

Police said the crime was planned and carried out after spending a considerable amount of money. Anil Kumar was asked to come to a deserted house on the pretext of offering him work. He was tied up and brutally assaulted. The accused then used his mobile phone to call his son to the same location, where he too was restrained and attacked.