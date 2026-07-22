All four accused surrender in Kilimanoor abduction case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All four accused, including the prime accused, have surrendered in connection with the abduction and assault of a father and son in Kilimanoor over a rejected marriage proposal.
Prime accused Sudheesh surrendered before the Chithara police on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the three other accused Aromal, Lal Krishna and Arun surrendered at the same police station in the morning.
After the incident, the accused hid near Kummil rock in Kollam. Sudheesh was recognised by the owner of a local eatery when he went there for food on Monday. Police said he had also travelled to Palani after the crime and shaved his head to avoid being identified.
The accused left behind a motorcycle, mobile phone and Aadhaar card while fleeing, police said.
A special investigation team led by the Kilimanoor circle inspector and sub inspector investigated the case.
Police said Sudheesh had proposed to the daughter of Anil Kumar. The proposal was rejected by the woman and her family. Holding a grudge over the rejection, Sudheesh allegedly conspired with the three others to abduct Anil Kumar and his son, Achu, and assault them in an attempt to force the family to agree to the marriage.
Police said the crime was planned and carried out after spending a considerable amount of money. Anil Kumar was asked to come to a deserted house on the pretext of offering him work. He was tied up and brutally assaulted. The accused then used his mobile phone to call his son to the same location, where he too was restrained and attacked.
Police found that one room in the house had been soundproofed to prevent the victims’ cries from being heard outside. Both father and son were kept captive, tied up and assaulted continuously for nearly a day and a night before being rescued after Anil Kumar’s wife alerted the police.
The incident took place on July 16. During interrogation, Sudheesh reportedly told the police that he carried out the attack because he wanted the woman’s family to know about his love for her.
He allegedly said he did not mind being arrested and believed he had no other way to express his feelings. Police said the accused intended to threaten the family into agreeing to the marriage.
During a search of the house where the victims were held, police seized a country-made bomb, a knife, a cutting plier, explosive materials, iron rods and chains.