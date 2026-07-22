GCC investment roadmap released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A comprehensive report that outlines a roadmap to attract GCC investments to the state was released by IT and Industries minister P K Kunhalikutty here on Tuesday. Titled ‘Kerala GCC Outlook 2026’, the report is part of the government’s efforts to make Kerala a prime GCC destination.

Kunhalikutty, in his inaugural address, said the report was a vital step for transforming Kerala into the country’s most preferred GCC destination. “The government is keen to achieve this mission after analysing the report. We have a highly skilled talent pool and a mature IT ecosystem. There are shortcomings, but we have to overcome them by relying on our strengths,” he said. V Muraleedharan, MLA, presided over the function.

IT Secretary Samabasiva Rao said GCCs drive the next way of technological transformation and are creating high-value employment across the globe.

“Kerala is hosting more than 45 operational GCCs today. Our vision is to build on this foundation and reach 150 GCCs and two lakh associated jobs by 2031. The GCC Feasibility Report is a comprehensive assessment of Kerala’s readiness and outlines a strategic roadmap for attracting and scaling GCC investments,” he said.

Technopark CEO Sandip Kumar proposed a vote of thanks. Srinivasan Sarvabhouman, CFO of ANSR, a global firm specialising in the establishment of GCCs, presented the Kerala Feasibility Report 2026 at the event.