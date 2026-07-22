Kerala govt to scrap uniform colour code of contract carriages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transport department has decided to scrap the mandatory uniform white colour code for contract carriages in the state. Transport Minister C P John announced that the department will soon issue orders regarding the decision.

The uniform colour mandate, introduced in 2022 as a safety measure, required contract carriage operators to paint their vehicles white to secure a fitness certificate. While nearly 12,000 buses complied with the rule, many operators bypassed state restrictions by registering under the All India Tourist Permit (AITP).

This created an uneven playing field, as brightly painted AITP buses began dominating the lucrative school trip market. Even the newly acquired interstate buses of the KSRTC were seen sporting vibrant colours.

The decision to scrap the uniform colour code follows an earlier ruling by the State Transport Authority in March while reviewing applications from bus owners seeking permission for custom paint schemes. However, some warn that doing away with the uniform code could reignite unhealthy competition in the sector.