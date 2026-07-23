‘Collector’s Super 100’ scheme marks fourth academic session in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Declaring ‘Collector’s Super 100’ as an exemplary initiative, Minister Bindhu Krishna noted that the project empowers girls from marginalised communities by building self-confidence and inspiring ambitions through quality education in science and technology.

She was speaking after inaugurating the fourth academic year of the programme at Mahatma Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The project is jointly implemented by Kanal Innovations Charitable Trust and the district administration as part of the women and child development department’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

The minister urged students to adopt a mindset focused on achieving success rather than dwelling on continuous setbacks or spending time answering critics. Emphasising that personal determination and self-confidence outweigh external support when striving for success, she reminded students of the transformative power an excellent education holds in a young woman’s life.

The event marked the formal induction of the new student batch for the 2026-27 academic year, with certificates distributed to welcome them. The ceremony also honoured high-achieving alumnae from the previous higher secondary batch, alongside volunteers whose dedicated efforts contributed to the project’s success.

Beyond core academics, the initiative aims to groom confident future leaders by offering targeted support through career counselling, personality development, life skills training, mentorship, practical science workshops, and field exposures.