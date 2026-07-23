Kerala launches Mission 100K to train one lakh people in CPR

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has launched ‘Mission 100K’, a year-long statewide initiative aimed at providing CPR training to 1 lakh people across the state.

Inaugurated at Mar Ivanios College alongside Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh, the campaign is jointly spearheaded by the Wisdom Development Foundation and Aster Medcity under the ‘Wisdom4Future Initiative’. Designed to build a preventive health ready community, the training will cover diverse cross-sections of society, including the Kerala police, KSRTC, Kochi Metro, railway personnel, educators, students, and IT professionals.

Executing the training through Aster Medcity’s ‘Be First’, expert clinical teams aim to bridge gaps in basic life-support skills and reduce pre-hospital mortality rates.

At the launch, actor Mathew Thomas, the campaign ambassador, was honoured with the ‘Kerala First Responder’ badge by Minister Janeesh. Project director Michael Mathew, Aster Medcity COO Dr Shuhaib Khader, and emergency department head Dr Johnson K Varghese said CPR transforms bystanders into crucial first responders, framing ‘Mission 100K’ a vital social movement.