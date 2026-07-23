Medical students stage protest, accuse police of inaction in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College staged a protest outside the Medical College police station on Wednesday, alleging that the cops failed to act on multiple complaints against a third-year MBBS student who was arrested for allegedly circulating morphed photographs of female classmates through an Instagram account.

Abel, a native of Wayanad, was arrested on Tuesday on the complaints lodged by two students. He was produced before a court and released on bail on Wednesday. Following his release, more students approached the police with similar allegations against. The cops said eight complaints have been received as of now, but they could all be considered only as a single case. Following this, the students launched a protest.

Students alleged that despite more complainants coming forward since Tuesday, no further action has been initiated. They claimed the police said that no additional FIRs could be registered as the accused had secured bail in the existing case. The students demanded that separate cases be registered on each complaint.

The protest intensified after the complainants alleged their statements were not recorded even after they waited at the station since morning. They said the police told them to come the next morning as the statement could not be recorded at “odd hours”.

It is learnt that the police received instructions from higher authorities against registering multiple FIRs in what is being treated as a single case. However, amid mounting protests, the police are reportedly planning to record the remaining statements.