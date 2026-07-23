State Institute of Children’s Literature announces awards in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Institute of Children’s Literature has announced its 2026 awards for children’s literature.

Litterateur K Satchidanandan will received the P I Sankaranarayanan Memorial Award for his work ‘Puzhuvayirunnu Njan’. Santhosh Aechikkanam will receive the Ullala Babu Memorial Award for ‘Misaru’. Sreejith Perumthachan is the recipient of K V Ramanathan Master Memorial Award for ‘Pazhamozhi Puthuma’. The awards carry a purse of Rs 20,001, a citation and a statuette.

M R Pradeep and Rani P K were selected in retelling and children’s novel categories, respectively. Kannanunni and T V Harikumar will share the award for children’s story, while Midhuna Sajin and Surendran N N will both receive the award for children’s poem. Jayasree Pallikkal was selected in children’s drama category.

Varada R P will be presented the Balaprathibha Puraskaram. The awards carry a purse of Rs 10,000, a citation and a statuette.

The awards will be presented at Kerala Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur on August 8.