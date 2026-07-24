KU syndicate revokes multi-crore sculpture park project on campus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Syndicate has revoked the previous Syndicate’s budget decision to set up a sculpture park at the Kariavattom campus featuring statues of Karl Marx, Charles Darwin, Socrates, Rabindranath Tagore and other eminent personalities.

An allocation of Rs 2 crore had been made for the sculpture park in the University’s 2025-26 budget. Instead, the Syndicate has now decided to use the funds to develop a landscaped garden on the campus and create essential amenities for students.

The proposed sculpture park was to be built on both sides of the main entrance to the University campus.

The Syndicate meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal here on Thursday, also decided to submit project proposals to secure funding under the Government of India’s Khelo India scheme for improving sports infrastructure for students on the university campus.A Syndicate sub-committee has been entrusted with preparing a policy document on autonomous colleges affiliated with the university.

The committee will hold discussions with the managements of autonomous colleges and submit a report after conducting a detailed study of the relevant UGC regulations,government rules and university statutes. The Syndicate also decided to resolve,through a one-time settlement,affiliation-related issues concerning courses started this academic year by autonomous colleges under the university without obtaining prior approval from the University.

It further decided to file a counter affidavit in the petition pending before the Kerala High Court regarding the alleged encroachment of University land by the AKG Centre, and to complete the survey and demarcation of the University’s land within a stipulated timeframe.

The Syndicate also approved filling the posts of Director of Physical Education and Assistant Director of Physical Education on deputation.

It was also decided to seek government approval to commence classes in 19 undergraduate and postgraduate subjects through the private registration system during the current academic year.