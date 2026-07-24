Medico held again as more morphing cases surface in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After getting four more complaints from his classmates, the Medical College Police arrested the third-year medical student Abel Augustine on Thursday. Police officials informed that separate FIRs have been filed for each complaint, and Abel will be produced before court on Friday morning.

Notably, the medical students had earlier said that the police are not willing to register additional FIRs as the accused had secured bail in the existing case, and had demanded separate cases on each complaint. Officials also added that more students are likely to give complaints in the coming days.

“The accused, who took the photos of his female classmates from Instagram, morphed them and shared it to another fake account user through Instagram. Notably, no incident of threatening or demanding money has been found in the case,” Medical College Police said. Meanwhile, the students are also planning to give formal complaints to the government.

A native of Wayanad, Abel was first arrested by the Police on Tuesday, based on the complaints of two students. Even though he was produced before the court, he was bailed considering his age and no history of precedent, police informed.