Vigilance detects Rs 45 lakh bribe received by government staff in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has detected massive and widespread irregularities in the way local bodies handle applications for building permits, building number, regularisation of illegal construction etc.

As many as 30 local body officials were collectively found to have received Rs 45 lakh as kickback from contractors, builders and consultancies for providing illegal services during the preliminary inquiry conducted in connection with a special drive held on Wednesday, a Vigilance release said.

In Kunnamkulam municipality, the Rs 21.5 lakh was found to have been transferred to the bank account of the municipal secretary in the last one year allegedly by contractors and licensees through middlemen. Rs 12.6 l;akh was found to have been transferred to the accounts of two assistant engineers, one overseer and one building inspector of Fort Kochi zonal office of Kochi Corporation by contractors. An overseer was found to have received Rs 1.37 lakh from contractors.