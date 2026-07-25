Fresh hurdles delay environmental clearance for Outer Ring Road project in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Kerala High Court’s intervention and the Centre’s recent assurance that compensation would be disbursed to around 6,500 families who surrendered their land for the long-pending Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road (ORR) project, environmental clearance for the project remains pending.

The expert appraisal committee (EAC) under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has mandated a site inspection before granting clearance, putting the project under renewed scrutiny.

A senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official told TNIE that the Centre is yet to communicate the dates for the inspection, which is expected to take place in the coming days.

According to official sources, the EAC’s decision comes against the backdrop of recurring landslides across Kerala, including the recent tunnel-related accident in Wayanad. Concerns have also been raised over the proposed alignment between Thekkada and Navaikulam, where multiple tunnel sections are planned.

A petition filed by Aji R R, a resident of Vamanapuram, alleged that the proposed alignment passes through ecologically fragile hill ranges and the catchment area of the Vamanapuram river, posing risks of landslide and environmental degradation. The petitioner has sought a revision of the alignment.

Rejecting the allegations, Ajith G, president of the Vizhinjam ORR Land Owners Welfare Movement, claimed that vested interests were attempting to derail the project. “Around 6,500 families whose properties have been notified for acquisition have been waiting for compensation and project implementation for years.