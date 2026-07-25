Kerala will be made a space industries destination: Minister P K Kunhalikutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will be developed into a major destination for space, aviation and defence industries, Industries and IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty has said. He was speaking at a consultation meeting with industry leaders in the capital on Friday. The programme was aimed at strengthening the state’s space industries ecosystem.

The government will lend support to new investments, infrastructure development and industry-academia collaboration, the minister said.The state is ready to tap its potential in space and defence sectors, Kunhalikutty said. He urged officials and industry leaders to submit detailed proposals for new ventures. The government will examine these suggestions seriously and take policy decisions in a time-bound manner, he added.

IT Secretary Sambasiva Rao said the government will publish the draft space industries policy to get public feedback. He urged industrial and educational institutions to share their views to make the policy comprehensive and industry-friendly. KSPACE CEO G Levin presented the vision of the Space Park project and Kerala Space Economy Mission.