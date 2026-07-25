Shankhumukham beach reopening to be delayed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The irrigation department’s plan to reopen the redeveloped Shankhumukham beach before Onam has hit a roadblock after the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple authorities objected to ongoing construction activities as part of the Rs 14 crore project to reclaim the beach. The project, which is nearing completion, has faced a major setback as the temple authorities have raised objections to the construction of a wave-proof gallery, alleging that it obstructs the centuries-old aarattu procession route.

The beach, which has remained closed since March for redevelopment, was expected to be opened to the public before the Onam festival season. However, the dispute over the gallery constructed as part of the coastal protection project is likely to delay the schedule. Despite the shutdown, scores of people are visiting the tourist spot daily.

The redevelopment project includes the construction of a 370-metre seawall, reconstruction of the eroded beachfront, landscaping and public amenities. A key component is a wave-proof concrete gallery built over boulders along the shoreline to withstand rough seas and recurring coastal erosion.

The controversy surfaced after the Union government nominated representatives of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple administrative committee; Karamana Jayan inspected the site following complaints that the newly built gallery lies along the traditional route connecting the aarattu mandapam and the seashore.

According to Karamana Jayan, the staircase forces the biannual aarattu procession of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy and the accompanying deities to deviate from its customary path before reaching the sandy stretch where the ceremonial sea bath is performed.