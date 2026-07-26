BJP to seek Kerala HC nod for detained member to attend Thiruvananthapuram Corporation meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the statutory deadline to convene the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council meeting falling in six days, the BJP is gearing up to move the High Court seeking permission for its detained councillor R Sugathan to participate in the proceedings and avert possible disqualification.

The Vazhottukonam councillor remains lodged in prison under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). While he has secured bail in criminal cases registered against him, the preventive detention order continues to keep him behind bars, making it nearly impossible for him to attend the council meeting without judicial intervention.

According to district BJP president Karamana Jayan, the strategy is to seek the HC’s permission for Sugathan to attend the council meeting. This comes after the court allowed Sugathan to retake his oath from prison, earlier this month, after a protocol violation rendered his initial swearing-in at the corporation invalid

“We have already approached the HC challenging the detention. The petition has been filed, but it is yet to be taken up,” Jayan said.

The BJP leadership dismissed the opposition’s claim that Sugathan would automatically face disqualification if he misses the upcoming meeting.

“They cannot disqualify him over a council meeting. There are several legal issues involved. One provision alone cannot be invoked to remove him,” he said.

The move comes amid mounting pressure on the party leadership in the civic body. Sources said mayor V V Rajesh has received a leave application from Sugathan seeking exemption from the meeting.

However, the opposition has made it clear that it will oppose any attempt to accept the leave, contending that detention under KAAPA cannot be cited to indefinitely shield a councillor from the statutory consequences of absence.