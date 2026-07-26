Kerala first non-BJP ruled state to implement Waqf Section 14: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, in a scathing attack on the chief minister, alleged that Kerala has become the first non-BJP ruled state to implement the contentious Section 14 of the newly amended United Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act by deciding to nominate two non-Muslims to the State Waqf Board.

He also said that the position taken by the state government before the Kerala High Court in the case was the best example of the government’s service to the Sangh Parivar. “The government’s action amounts to surrendering before the Sangh Parivar agenda. Yet, the chief minister accuses me of promoting communal divisions whenever I raise the issue,” he said.