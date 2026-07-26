Kerala University orders probe into duplication of examination questions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University has ordered a detailed inquiry into the duplication of questions in the recently held MA History examination, with Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal directing the standing committee on examinations to submit a report at the earliest, treating the lapse as a serious matter.

Question papers for exams conducted at the university’s Kariyavattom campus are prepared by the respective academic departments. The inquiry was ordered after identical questions were found repeated in Parts A and B of the MA History question paper. The History HoD A Shaji, who prepared the question paper, has submitted an explanation to the vice-chancellor defending the duplication.

According to the explanation, the repetition would not have caused any difficulty to students as the question paper offered a larger number of choices.

However, it is learnt that the question paper was issued without following the prescribed procedure requiring the Department Council to scrutinise it before the examination. The HoD has also reportedly submitted to the university a letter signed by students stating that they had no complaint regarding the error in the preparation of the question paper.

The university is expected to examine the circumstances that led to the lapse and whether the mandatory scrutiny process was bypassed before deciding on further action.